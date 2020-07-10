1/1
Carol Wiesenauer
Carol E. Wiesenauer, 86, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance, with her family by her side.
She was born October 28, 1933, to the late Doren and Gertrude (Zuck) Rea in Marion, Ohio. She was married to David H. Wiesenauer for over 65 years until his passing in October 2019.
Carol and David lived in Huron, Ohio, where she worked for many years as an executive secretary for General Motors until her retirement. They moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where they enjoyed traveling around the world together. Carol was an avid reader. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Lisa (Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld) Wiesenauer of Defiance and Kathy Wiesenauer of Dayton.
Due to recent pandemic restrictions, there will be no services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
