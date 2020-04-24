|
MALINTA - Carolyn Yvonne Busch, 80, Malinta, Ohio, passed away April 24, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born April 21, 1940, in Streator, Illinois, to Edwin and Nancy (Klingler) Haase. Carolyn married William Busch on October 16, 1960, at St. John's United Church of Christ.
Carolyn retired from Campbell Soup Company, where she worked as a lab technician. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion in Malinta. Carolyn enjoyed reading and binge-watching her favorite shows. She loved to tend to her flowers and had a large vegetable garden. In her younger days, she played the piano for church, and when her hands could no longer play, she enjoyed listening to The Gaithers.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Tracy (Julie) Busch and Tami (Dan) Hartman; grandchildren, Rachel (Dennis Bower) Hartman, Alishia (Christopher) Cowell and Lance Busch; and great-grandchildren, Karli Hartman, Xavier Anderson, Zoe and Bree Cowell and Hannah Bower. Also surviving are her siblings, Alice Green, Vernon (Patty) Haase, and Marilyn Gray; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Haase and Dorothy Haase.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William; and siblings, Roy Haase, Mildred (Roy) Fogle and Wilbur Haase; and brothers-in-law, John Green and Robert Gray.
Due to the current health environment and restrictions, services will be private. Interment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 25, 2020