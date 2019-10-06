Home

Carolyn Detterer Obituary
NAPOLEON - Carolyn Marie Detterer, 82, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Harrison Township, Napoleon, Ohio, on July 23, 1937, to Henry and Laura (Winkelman) Vocke. On October 1, 1960, Carolyn married Donald Detterer and began to raise their family. Carolyn was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. She was a graduate of Napoleon High School and furthered her education at Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, Fort Wayne, Indiana; where she earned her registered nursing degree. She worked as a RN at Heller Memorial Hospital, the Henry County Health Department and Fulton County Health Center. She especially enjoyed working in the OB department, caring for newborn babies. Carolyn enjoyed quilting, cooking, crocheting, going to craft shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping on the family farm alongside her husband, Don.
Carolyn is survived by her loving children, Lynda (Jeff) Glanz, Susan Meister, Lisa (Jon) Swary and Angela (William) Alexander; grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Rogier, Allison Glanz, Corey (Ariel) Meister, Chelsea Meister, Zachary Meister, Grace Swary, Eva Swary, Benjamin Alexander and Katelyn Alexander; great-grandchildren, Colby, Carter, Cullen and Clay Meister and Ella Rogier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brother, Ralph Vocke; and sister, Marvelle Garbers.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 8, 2019
