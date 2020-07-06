1/1
Carolyn Figgins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRYKER - Carolyn May Figgins went to be with the Lord at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, finally declaring her independence from a long battle with Parkinson's disease at the farm she loved so much with her devoted husband by her side. She was 83.
Carolyn was born December 8, 1936, in Montpelier, Ohio, to the late Robert and Bernice (Colon) Tingle. Later in 1939, Bernice married Walter Gigax and he served as Carolyn's stepdad until his death in 1984. Bernice passed away in 1999.
On November 5, 1955, she wed Robert Figgins of Alvordton and for the next 64 years they welcomed three sons, purchased their dream farm, took trips to Alaska, Florida, Canada, the Northeast and Southwest and finally conquered her fear of flying with a trip to the Hawaiian Islands.
She also loved the fishing trips that she would go on to the UP of Michigan with family and relatives. She was also an active volunteer for the Church Women Thrift Shop, the Moose Lodge and the Evansport United Methodist Church in Evansport, Ohio. Her favorite was the ice cream socials. Carolyn was also a member of the Bryan Eagles and the Red Hats.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert of Stryker, Ohio; her son, Bob of Archbold, Ohio; her son, Scott and Tammy, of Evansport, Ohio, their children, Mitchell of Bryan, Ohio, Joe and Kortney (Figgins) Sirk of Fort Wayne, Ind., Adam of Defiance, Ohio, Jared and Alyssa (Figgins) Grace of Paulding, Ohio, Greg and Nikita Lavoie of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Alex Lavoie of Columbus, Ohio, Med and Aimee (Lavoie) Smith of Bluffton, S.C.; her son, Brad and Michelle of Monclova, Ohio, and their child, Jackson. Carolyn also was blessed with great-grandchildren from Mitchell with Rylie, Heidi and Mollie; Kortney with Harrison; Alyssa with Indi, Hannah and Elias; and Greg with Logan, Parker and Lena.
She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and it always made her day when they were around her. If they were involved in any activities, they could always count on seeing their grandparents in the stands.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather.
Family and friends wishing to pay their final respects may call for a time of visitation with the Figgins family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Evansport United Methodist Church, Evansport, Ohio. Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the church following the visitation. Pastor Nico Kinner and Pastor John Masters will officiate.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, social distancing and safe person-to-person distancing will be required during the visitation, funeral service and cemetery services. Facial coverings are encouraged to be worn by those attending any portion of the services for Carolyn.
Those wishing to make a memorial offering and contribution may do so to: Evansport United Methodist Church; The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, 19798 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., 48236; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014. All of the organizations have websites that you may donate online if you choose. Online condolences may be given to the Figgins family at www.grisierfh.com.
A special thanks to Great Lakes Caring Hospice for making Carolyn's life much easier and caring for her so much over the last couple of years.
Funeral service arrangements are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grisier Funeral Home - Stryker
204 W Curtis
Stryker, OH 43557
(419) 682-2341
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved