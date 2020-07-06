Carolyn Figgins

STRYKER - Carolyn May Figgins went to be with the Lord at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, finally declaring her independence from a long battle with Parkinson's disease at the farm she loved so much with her devoted husband by her side. She was 83.
Carolyn was born December 8, 1936, in Montpelier, Ohio, to the late Robert and Bernice (Colon) Tingle. Later in 1939, Bernice married Walter Gigax and he served as Carolyn's stepdad until his death in 1984. Bernice passed away in 1999.
On November 5, 1955, she wed Robert Figgins of Alvordton and for the next 64 years they welcomed three sons, purchased their dream farm, took trips to Alaska, Florida, Canada, the Northeast and Southwest and finally conquered her fear of flying with a trip to the Hawaiian Islands.
She also loved the fishing trips that she would go on to the UP of Michigan with family and relatives. She was also an active volunteer for the Church Women Thrift Shop, the Moose Lodge and the Evansport United Methodist Church in Evansport, Ohio. Her favorite was the ice cream socials. Carolyn was also a member of the Bryan Eagles and the Red Hats.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert of Stryker, Ohio; her son, Bob of Archbold, Ohio; her son, Scott and Tammy, of Evansport, Ohio, their children, Mitchell of Bryan, Ohio, Joe and Kortney (Figgins) Sirk of Fort Wayne, Ind., Adam of Defiance, Ohio, Jared and Alyssa (Figgins) Grace of Paulding, Ohio, Greg and Nikita Lavoie of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Alex Lavoie of Columbus, Ohio, Med and Aimee (Lavoie) Smith of Bluffton, S.C.; her son, Brad and Michelle of Monclova, Ohio, and their child, Jackson. Carolyn also was blessed with great-grandchildren from Mitchell with Rylie, Heidi and Mollie; Kortney with Harrison; Alyssa with Indi, Hannah and Elias; and Greg with Logan, Parker and Lena.
She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and it always made her day when they were around her. If they were involved in any activities, they could always count on seeing their grandparents in the stands.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather.
Family and friends wishing to pay their final respects may call for a time of visitation with the Figgins family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Evansport United Methodist Church, Evansport, Ohio. Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the church following the visitation. Pastor Nico Kinner and Pastor John Masters will officiate.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, social distancing and safe person-to-person distancing will be required during the visitation, funeral service and cemetery services. Facial coverings are encouraged to be worn by those attending any portion of the services for Carolyn.
Those wishing to make a memorial offering and contribution may do so to: Evansport United Methodist Church; The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, 19798 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., 48236; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014. All of the organizations have websites that you may donate online if you choose. Online condolences may be given to the Figgins family at www.grisierfh.com
.
A special thanks to Great Lakes Caring Hospice for making Carolyn's life much easier and caring for her so much over the last couple of years.
Funeral service arrangements are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.