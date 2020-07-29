Carolyn Walsh

BRYAN - Carolyn Mae Walsh, 79, Bryan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born September 24, 1940, in Bryan, the daughter of Clarence and Kathleen (Beavers) Walsh. She graduated from Ney High School as a member of the last graduating class in 1958. She was a cosmetologist and owned Carolyn's Beauty Salon for 35 years before retiring in 2008. Carolyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Bryan Moose Lodge 618. She enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls to give away.
Carolyn is survived by her brothers, Jerry (Mary) Walsh of Bryan and Richard (Janet) Walsh, of Marshall, Michigan; nephew, Clarence (Rebecca) Walsh of Bryan; nieces, Cheryl (Robert) Olwin, Vanessa Birky and Rachelle Delno, all of Bryan, Benet (Eric) Schnaitman of Marshall, Michigan, Angela (Pete) Bowers of Portage, Michigan; and special family, Karen Mostellor, Ashley and Wade.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and nephews, Scott A. Speelman and Jamie A. Walsh.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Ney Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations to Union Chapel Church of God.
Condolences can be left for the family by visiting the online guest book at www.krillfuneralservice.com
