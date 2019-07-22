|
|
MELROSE - Catherine "Kate" Ann Densmore, 81, Melrose, died at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
She was born March 6, 1938, at home near Junction, to the late Joseph and Bertha (Boff) Sponsler. On May 4, 1957, she married David Densmore, he died on June 23, 2018.
Kate is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Richard) Warner of Paulding; nine grandchildren, Dusty (Nicole) Warner, Ryan (Loretta) Densmore, Amy (George) Dougal, Nathan (Ginger) Densmore, Alicia Plotts, Rachel (Brian) Egnor, Chelsea (Chad) Freudenthal, Brock (Julie) Densmore and Ceira Densmore; many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David Densmore; two sons, Richard Densmore and Jeffrey Densmore; four brothers, Paul Sponsler, Jim Sponsler, Howard Sponsler and Jerry Burris; and one sister, Rita Leininger.
Kate was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan. She loved doing puzzles. She also enjoyed watching "Family Feud" and "The Match Game" on television. She was the Oakwood class of 1956 valedictorian. Kate was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Paulding. She retired in 2004 after 25 years at Rhees' Market in Oakwood, formerly Paul's IGA.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Deacon David Laker officiating. Burial will be at Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose, at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 22, 2019