BOWLING GREEN - Catherine M. "Katie" Mekus, 86, Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Katie was born May 18, 1933, in Deshler, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Anna Zimmerman Cavanaugh. On August 8, 1959, Katie married John F. Mekus. They celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. She is survived by her beloved husband, John F. Mekus; her sons, John L. Mekus (Mona), David N. Mekus (Cathy) and Tom O. Mekus; and her grandchildren, Stephanie Falk, Adrienne Mekus, Zachary Mekus, Lara Mekus and John E. Mekus.
Katie was valedictorian of the Jewell High School class of 1951. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1954 and the University of Dayton in 1957 with a B.S. in nursing. She was employed as a nurse in various positions in the Wood County area during the first years of her marriage before leaving to raise her children. Later she resumed her nursing career at Wood County Hospital as a discharge planner, retiring in 1990.
Katie was a devout member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She served the church as a lector and Eucharistic minister for 30 years and brought the Holy Eucharist to the sick in hospitals and their homes. During the years her sons attended St. Aloysius School, Katie was an active volunteer. She was a Hospice volunteer for more than 15 years, a member of the Hospital Guild and the Shakespeare Round Table. Katie was a voracious reader, an avid bird watcher, and a friendly, helpful neighbor. Her faith and her love for her family shaped the course of her life.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the historical district of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. in Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio, on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
Memorial contributions should be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church in memory of Catherine Mekus. To share an online condolence with the Mekus family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 31, 2019