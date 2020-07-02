1/
Chad Kuhlman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBUS - Chad W. Kuhlman, 44, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ayersville, passed away on April 2, 2020, in Columbus.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved