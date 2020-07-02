Chad Kuhlman

COLUMBUS - Chad W. Kuhlman, 44, Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ayersville, passed away on April 2, 2020, in Columbus.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
