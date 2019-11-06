|
|
Charlene D. Jordan, 57, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital.
She was born August 19, 1962, to Ralph and Opal (Hawkins) Wagner at East Liverpool, Ohio. On April 22, 1983, she married Herbert Jordan, who resides in Defiance. Charlene was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Herbert Jordan of Defiance; her daughter, Tameesha Rowe of Defiance; and her son, Blake (Laquisha) Rowe of North Carolina. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and brothers, Ralph (Jodi) Miller of Toledo, Mark (Noriko) Miller of Okinawa, Japan, and Scott Miller of Butler, Ind.
She was preceded in death by parents and sister, Kimberly Miller.
There will be no services for Charlene. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 7, 2019