Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
Charlene Nunez Obituary
CLOVERDALE - Charlene L. Nunez, 63, Cloverdale, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence.
She was born January 18, 1956, in Van Wert, to the late George and Ruth (Hamman) Imler.
Survivors include a stepson, Miguel (Keisha) Nunez of Oakwood; three grandchildren, Zavier, Ezequiel and Maximo Nunez; a niece and a nephew, Michelle Seibert of Oakwood and Mike Imler of Ohio City; and an aunt, Janet Parton of Leo, Ind.
She also was preceded in death by a stepfather, Barry Pate; and a brother, James Imler.
Charlene had worked at Hearthside in McComb, Troyer's Tavern and Oak Haven Residential Care, both in Cloverdale, and The Meadows of Kalida. She was a graduate of Crestview High School.
Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Love Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, with Pastor David Prior officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 15, 2019
