ARCHBOLD - Charles "Gene" E. Bowman, 95, Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, at Community Hospital & Wellness Center in Bryan.
He was born July 22, 1924, at Indiana, Pa., the son of Frederick and Nellie (Hanna) Bowman. He married Eilene Morgan on May 4, 1950, and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2016. A resident of the Archbold area for 53 years, he was supervisor at Fulton Tubing for over 25 years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Jones of Middlebury, Ind.; a son-in-law, Rodney Jolly of Wauseon; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Wilma White and Lois Schrengost, both of Indiana, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Pamela Jolly; and two brothers, Norman Bowman and Edward Bowman.
Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church with Pastor Roger Andrews officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery, with military services by the American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 10, 2019