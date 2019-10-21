Home

Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Charles Carey Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Charles L. Carey, 90, died and met Jesus Christ face to face on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Indiana.
Charlie was born June 6, 1929, in Hicksville, the son of the late Tellis and Eula (Moore) Carey. He was a 1947 Hicksville High School graduate. On October 19, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Wood, and she survives.
Charlie had worked at Cooper Power Tools-Dotco for many years. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hicksville, Masonic Lodge and Crippled Children & Adults Society.
Charlie also is survived by his sister, Evelyn Dodge of Elkart, Indiana; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Charlie will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home on Friday at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22, 2019
