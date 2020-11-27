1/1
Charles Grime
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTINENTAL - Charles B. Grime, 84, Continental, died at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born September 5, 1936, in Oakwood, to the late Lawrence P. and Flossy F. (Carnahan) Grime. On August 16, 1958, he married Shirley Noon, who preceded him in death on August 15, 2010.
He is survived by his son and favorite daughter-in-law, Rory (Lisa) Grime of Continental; two grandchildren "Sugars," Cambria (Quintin) Mansfield of Leipsic, and Keagan (Philip) Karacson of Paulding; one great-granddaughter, Bristol "Little Sugars" Mansfield; one great-grandson, Case "Little Buddy"; one brother, Jack (Loris) Grime of Grant, Michigan; and four sisters-in-law, Betty Grime of Kalida, MaryLou Noirot of Miller City, Linda Dangler of Paulding, and Patricia (Gary) Bennett of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence John and Richard Grime; and two sisters, Nina Chyrowski and Roxanne Grime.
Charles was a 1955 graduate of Continental-Palmer High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Continental sports fan. From the 1960s to the late 1970s, he coached a women's softball team in Continental. He retired from Philips in 1994 and then ran a mail route for Cooper Farms for 16 years.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Monroe Cemetery at a later date. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitmeyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved