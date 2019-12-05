Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home
1753 S Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
(419) 782-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lloyd Obituary
Charles Junior "Chuck" Lloyd, 86, Defiance, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born December 3, 1933, to Charles and Emma (Wagner) Lloyd in Defiance County, Ohio. On June 24, 1956, he married Marlene (Fauth) Lloyd, who resides in Defiance.
Chuck was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and The Rock Church in Oakwood, Ohio. He had a true passion for working and keeping busy, as well as many fond memories of growing up on the farm and tending to it as a kid. In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing lawns, working on cars, and picking up pop cans. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Charles will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene Lloyd of Defiance; his two daughters, Juanita (the late David) Valdez of Arizona, and Mary (Ken) Nally of Defiance; and two sons, Dwayne (Sonja) Lloyd of Napoleon and David (Mary) Lloyd of Defiance. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Leandro, Brandon and Rachel Valdez, Chad, Sam (Rhonda) and Travis Weible, Sunny Lloyd and Jessica Smith; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Ruth (Kenneth) Armstrong, Sylvia Thorpe and Darlene Thomas; and two brothers, Elden and Murel (Shirley) Lloyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Virgil Lloyd and Paul Lloyd.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior Monday, December 9, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Pastor Bobby Branham officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -