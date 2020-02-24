|
Charles Miller Jr., 86, Defiance, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
He was born March 25, 1933, to the late Anna (Helmke) and Charles Miller Sr., in Paulding, Ohio. On October 26, 1967, he married Marjorie (Schlosser) Miller, who preceded him in death on April 5, 2016.
Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, and was a life member of 3360. Charles worked as a foreman at General Motors in Defiance for several years until his retirement in 1983. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his wife, working on cars, and he was a huge sports fan.
Charles will be sadly missed by his children, Daniel (Connie) Miller and Steve (Javona) Miller, all of Evansville, Indiana, Kathy DiBenedetto of Northwood, Massachusetts, Tom (Shelley) McNutt of Fayette, Ohio, Timothy Kojoma of Dublin, Ohio, Robert Miller of Angola, Ind., and Cindy (Lyle) Sizemore of Holland, Ohio. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his sister, Helen (Marvin) Steingass of Defiance.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020