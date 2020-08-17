1/1
Charles New
ARCHBOLD - Charles William New, 85, Archbold, passed away August 14, 2020.
He was born February 16, 1935, to William and Cora (Gentry) New in Anawalt, West Virginia. Charles retired from ITT Higbie in Archbold after 35 years. He enjoyed watching old westerns on TV and sitting on his front porch.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Sue Ann (Darwin) Junge of Napoleon; stepchildren, Tom Young and Susan (John) Grieser, both of Archbold, and Donald (Sheryl) Young of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Grace; stepson, Paul Young; brother, Sonny New; and sister, Shirley New.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with Pastor Peter C. Marcis officiating. Private interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday.
The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP for Home Health Care.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
