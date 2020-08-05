1/1
Charlie Egnor Sr.
PAULDING - Charlie Darrel Egnor Sr., 73, Paulding, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He was born May 12, 1947, in Harts Creek, West Virginia, the son of the late Johnie and Thelma (Stolling) Egnor. He retired from Campbell Soup Company in 2010 after 31 years of service. He was formerly employed by Grizzly Manufacturing and a life member of Eagles Aerie 2405.
Charlie is survived by his sons, Brian (Rachel) Egnor, Paulding, and Charlie Darrel Egnor Jr., Oakwood; grandchildren, Lexis, Madison, Nirvana, Paige and Parker; brothers, Roy (Diane) Egnor and George (Irene) Egnor both of Paulding, and Don (Nancy) Egnor, Payne; sisters, Dorothy (Cecil) Vance of Berea, Ky., Joyce Cooper of Hamlin, W.Va., and Geneva Spry.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, infant Florence, Cynthia Bustos, Bobby and John Egnor.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m Saturday, August 8, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance. Friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
