Charlotte Florence

Charlotte F. (Schmunk) Florence, 80, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born September 22, 1939, to Lester and Lodilla (Herr) Schmunk. On December 16, 1956, she married Larry R. Florence, who passed away in 2009.
Charlotte worked for 42 years at SK Hand Tool, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Everyone knows that Charlotte's greatest pastime was Ohio State Buckeye football. The Buckeyes never went unnoticed by Charlotte. She never missed a game and has many memories tailgating in Columbus. Her two favorite words were "GO BUCKS." She was a loving grandmother who cherished her grandchildren.
Charlotte will be sadly missed by her two sons, Jeffrey (Patricia) Florence and Mark (Linda) Florence, and three daughters, Tamara (David) Phillips, Jodi (Denver) Lloyd, and Melissa Andres (Victor Campos), all of Defiance. She had 10 grandchildren, Elessa (Brent) Arnett, Erin and Elizabeth Phillips, Kaleb (Jennifer) Lloyd, Nikki and Bill (Katie) Cole, Danielle and Philip (Sarah) Florence, Taylor (Maria) Wreede and Kathryn Andres. She also had 18 great-grandchildren, Mary-Jayne and Elijah (Adrianna) Osborne, Tyler (Kelly), Noah, Cloee and Hattie Grace Arnett, Joseph and Isabel Casarez, Madison and Sadie Phillips, Evelyn Lloyd, Makayla Florence, Aliana and Marcella Martinez, Isaiah Cavanaugh, and Dylan Hall; and nine great-great-grandchildren, Lillian Osborne, Violet and Owen Gasinski, Kaden, Sawyer and Harper Cole, Carly and Kalliope Arnett, and Delilah Miller. She also leaves behind two sisters, Ruth Strable and Peggy Stork.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Schmunk; her sister, Mary Mehring; and two great-granddaughters, Mara Phillips and Marcelina Martinez.
Services for Charlotte will be private for immediate family only. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.