Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
Cheryl Long

Cheryl Long Obituary
HOLGATE - Cheryl Long, 71, Holgate, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Her Legacyâ€¦ She was born October 4, 1947, to Nelson "Bud" Miler and Helen (Hedrick) in Defiance. On October 13, 1967, she married Michael Ray Long. Cheryl was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. She enjoyed NASCAR, the Yankees, "Jeopardy," the Buckeyes, crossword puzzles, watching birds and spoiling kids.
Her Familyâ€¦ Cheryl is survived by her children, Scott (Sandy) Long, Napoleon and Shelly (Tim) Long, Holgate; grandson, Jordan (Krystal) Long; great-grandchildren, Anna and Colton; and mother, Helen Delventhal, Defiance. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ A memorial service will be held privately.
Contributions made in Cheryl's memory can be made to the Henry County Humane Society. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 24, 2019
