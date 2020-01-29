|
MORENCI, Mich. - Chris E. Martin, 46, Morenci, and formerly of Archbold, passed away at his home after a brief illness on January 20, 2020. Chris worked for Bil-jax in Archbold.
Chris was born in Defiance County, Ohio, on March 22, 1973, the son of Andrew and Mary (Hoschak) Martin. He loved making jewelry and enjoyed art. He was also an ordained minister.
Surviving are his parents, Andrew and Mary Martin of Evansport; two sisters, Jennifer Martin of Holgate and Stacy Martin of Morenci; one brother, James Martin of Evansport; nephews, Stephen, Anthony, Hunter and Ben; nieces, Leanna, Christina, Carollynne, Jenna, Emma and Andi; and one great-niece, Evlynne.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Lois Hoschak, and Robert and Marjorie Martin; and a niece, Emily.
Visitation and sharing of memories will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 30, 2020