HICKSVILLE - Clair Eugene Slattery, 83, Hicksville, passed away Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in his residence with his family at his side.
Clair was born August 11, 1936, in Mark Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the son of the late John Edward and Bernadine (Kennedy) Slattery. He was a 1954 graduate of Hicksville High School. He served our country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He married Henrietta "Hankee" Linder on January 18, 1955, in Hicksville. Clair was a millwright, working for General Motors, Central Foundry, in Defiance, retiring in 1990. He also was a crop adjuster for the Farm Bureau. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hicksville, as well as the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, VFW Post, Hicksville Eagles and the United Auto Workers. Clair was a very competitive golfer and enjoyed going to casinos. He was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and loyal Hicksville Aces fan. Clair treasured the time he spent with his family, creating memories and always being his children and grandchildren's number one fan.
Surviving are his wife; six children, Deb (Jim) Thiel, Greg (Lisa) Slattery, Gary (Tami) Slattery, David (Kelly) Slattery, Annie (Jim) Stairhime and Amy (John) Karacson all of Hicksville; 18 grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 10 great-stepgrandchildren; and five sisters-in-law, Mary Slattery, Dorothy Blosser, Mary Alice Singer, Joan Linder, Nathalie Linder and Rose Tremains.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one stepgrandson, Noah Karacson; two brothers, Paul and Linus Slattery; and one sister, Ruth Marquis.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any visitation or service at this time. After the pandemic ends, there will be a memorial mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223. A celebration of life dinner and reception will follow the funeral at a to-be-determined date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to CHP Defiance Hospice, the Hicksville Athletics Boosters or the Hicksville Knights of Columbus Council 10043.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 14, 2020