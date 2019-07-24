Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Alvord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Alvord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Alvord Obituary
ARCHBOLD - Clara Ann (Frey) Alvord, 89, Archbold, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in her home.
Clara was born September 10, 1929, the daughter of Noah and Fannie Frey of Archbold, Ohio. She lived in the Archbold area her early life. She later married Ken Alvord of Chappell, Nebraska, and they made their home in this area.
Their family included three sons and three daughters, Clarence "Al" (Sharon) of Arcadia, Fla., Richard (Diane) of Napoleon, David (Nina) of Liberty Center, Cherie (David) Mercer of Wauseon, Jaynie (Tom) Gilgenbach of Archbold, and Laurie Ricker of Bryan; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
She was employed by Campbell Soup Company for over 26 years. After retirement from there, she worked as a costumed interpreter for Sauder Village, and in the gardens also. She enjoyed these years very much. She also volunteered along with her husband as a camp host at Harrison Lake for 20 years. She also enjoyed sewing, needlework, and various types of painting. They later spent winters in Arcadia, Fla. She and her husband were members of the North Clinton Church.
She was preceded in death also by her husband, Ken.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at North Clinton Church, located at 831 West Linfoot Street (County Road F) in Wauseon, Ohio, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Private graveside services will be held in the Pettisville Cemetery by the family. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to North Clinton Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now