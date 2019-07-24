|
ARCHBOLD - Clara Ann (Frey) Alvord, 89, Archbold, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in her home.
Clara was born September 10, 1929, the daughter of Noah and Fannie Frey of Archbold, Ohio. She lived in the Archbold area her early life. She later married Ken Alvord of Chappell, Nebraska, and they made their home in this area.
Their family included three sons and three daughters, Clarence "Al" (Sharon) of Arcadia, Fla., Richard (Diane) of Napoleon, David (Nina) of Liberty Center, Cherie (David) Mercer of Wauseon, Jaynie (Tom) Gilgenbach of Archbold, and Laurie Ricker of Bryan; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
She was employed by Campbell Soup Company for over 26 years. After retirement from there, she worked as a costumed interpreter for Sauder Village, and in the gardens also. She enjoyed these years very much. She also volunteered along with her husband as a camp host at Harrison Lake for 20 years. She also enjoyed sewing, needlework, and various types of painting. They later spent winters in Arcadia, Fla. She and her husband were members of the North Clinton Church.
She was preceded in death also by her husband, Ken.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at North Clinton Church, located at 831 West Linfoot Street (County Road F) in Wauseon, Ohio, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Private graveside services will be held in the Pettisville Cemetery by the family. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to North Clinton Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019