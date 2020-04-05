Home

Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
Claribel Brenneman


1928 - 2020
Claribel Brenneman Obituary
OAKWOOD - Claribel Brenneman, 92, Oakwood, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
She was born March 29, 1928, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harry and Lula Mae (Schiller) Lehman. On March 18, 1947, she married Donald V. Brenneman, who preceded her in death on March 28, 1999.
She is survived by five children, Karl (Kazuyo) Brenneman of Peru, Ind., Dale Brenneman of Thomson, Ga., Alan (Lisa) Brenneman of Dupont, Carolyn Evans of Oakwood and Dianna (Dave) McCullough of Oakwood; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mike Brenneman; a grandson, Michael Brenneman II; and four brothers, Raymond, Howard, Robert and Karl Lehman.
Claribel was a homemaker and was an avid reader.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont.
The arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution, a sympathy card, email or online condolence through the website at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 7, 2020
