Clifford "Cliff" Bauer
Clifford E. "Cliff" Bauer, 73, Defiance, was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born January 31, 1947, to Vernon and Velma (Osborn) Bauer in Defiance, Ohio. On October 8, 1984, he married Sandra (Santos) Bauer, who survives in Defiance. Cliff worked as an electrician and had 40 credited years with General Motors, retiring on August 1, 2009. He was instrumental in getting the veterans committee started at GM Powertrain. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0232 and Vietnam Veterans of America, a life member of AMVETS Post 1991, Eagles Aeries 372, and 2233, VFW National Home for Children, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3360.
He was a Vietnam veteran and enjoyed helping veterans and their families. He served as post commander of VFW Post 3360, VFW Defiance County Council commander, VFW District 1 commander, and served as the VFW Department of Ohio State commander for the 2005-06 year. He also served as chairman for various committees at the state and national levels. He enjoyed serving as the VFW Post 3360 quartermaster and on the VFW Post 3360 funeral detail for numerous years until his health no longer allowed him to do so, and he had to resign his duties. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and traveling with his wife and children to Myrtle Beach, S.C., until he could no longer do so. Cliff will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many family members, friends and colleagues.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Bauer of Defiance; his daughter, Adriannea McCorkle; two sons, Adam John Bauer and Robert (Amanda) Spangler; a sister, Terry Raines; and nine grandchildren, Brandon, Briannea, Noah, Mya, Adam Bauer Jr., Madison, Taylor, Allyson and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Christina; his grandson, Scott Grime; and his brother, Daniel Bauer.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with military graveside honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
