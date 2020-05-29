Clifford "Cliff" Nally
Clifford Gene "Cliff" Nally, 88, Defiance, passed peacefully working in his garden on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born in Ethel, West Virginia, during the Great Depression to the late Oscar and Nevada (Farris) Nally. One sibling, Helen Moser, of Defiance, survives; and four siblings preceded him in death, brothers, Oscar and Alton, and sisters, Sue Hilton and Matha Flory.
In 1950, Cliff married Loreda Frederick (deceased in 1980) and had five children, Gregory (JoAnne) Nally of North Royalton, Karen (Daniel) Young of Holgate, Kenneth (Mary) Nally of Defiance, Steven (Roxanne) Nally of Westerville, and Jacqueline (Gregory) Howard of Lancaster. In 1984, he married the late Maggie (Lambert), and sons, Verlon (deceased 2019) and Ernie (Tina) Lambert of Cloverdale, joined the family. Cliff was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, one grandchild who preceded him in death.
Working as a foreman at General Motors Central Foundry Division for over 37 years, he was proud to serve as a consultant after retirement in 1980. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and storyteller. A true jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn't repair or wouldn't attempt to repair. Cliff devoted many years as a member of the Defiance Church of the Nazarene, loved God with all his heart, mind, soul and body. He was happy to share the gospel and scriptures with his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene in Defiance. A private burial for immediate family will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
