PAYNE - Clotine Hicks, 76, Payne, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Clotine was born in Dema, Kentucky, on July 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Margarett (Casebolt) and Roosevelt Theodore Slone. She was affectionately known as Mamaw to many. She was a deeply religious, loving and supportive person. She always went out of her way to help anyone, but most of all she loved a good laugh. Her sense of humor and smile left its mark on anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. This was true in her family life and her work at Dana Weatherhead in Antwerp.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Angie (Neil) Gordon and Greg (Nata) Hicks; and grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Hicks (Joseph) Milliken, Josiah Gordon, Vlad Hicks and Nicole "Nika" Hicks.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Hicks; and her siblings, Sabrina Jones, Betty Powers, Lois Powers, Mary Kestel and William Slone.
Her funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior on Saturday, January 4, at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. Viewing is also Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. She will be laid to rest at Lehman Cemetery.
Memorials are to Continental Missionary Baptist Church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 2, 2020