Cole A. Bennett, 21, Defiance, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Defiance.
He was born October 23, 1998, to Edward and Barbara (Bellis) Bennett in Defiance. Cole was a 2017 graduate of Defiance High School and Four County Career Center, and he received his associate's degree from Northwest State Community College in 2019. He was recently working at Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon. Cole will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Cole is survived by his father, Edward Bennett of Defiance; three sisters, Sabrina (Josh) Shank of Defiance, Karisa (Dave Marchant) Sauceda of Defiance, and Sheena (Jacob) Sherry of Bryan; and his brother, Angel (Jen) Sauceda of Lima, Ohio. He also leaves behind 22 nieces and nephews, one great-nephew and his grandparents, James and Carole Bennett of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Bennett; grandfather, Bobby Gene Bellis; and grandmother, Doris Langley.
Visitation will be private for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020