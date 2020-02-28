|
COLDWATER, Mich. - Dr. Craig Alan Hasselschwert, DDS, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Craig was born March 29, 1949, to Bernard and Evelyn (Gitter) Hasselschwert in Defiance, Ohio. After graduating from Defiance High School in 1967, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Toledo and later received his doctor of dental surgery at The Ohio State University. On September 1, 1972, he married the love of his life, Jane Curtzwiler. After dental school, Craig served as a dentist in the United States Navy stationed in Memphis, Tennessee. Upon completion of his military service, Craig and Jane returned to Defiance, where he opened his dental practice on North Clinton Street.
After retiring from dentistry in 2016, Craig enjoyed working on his golf game, traveling with Jane, and spending time with his family and friends on Lake George, Michigan, and in Fort Myers, Florida. He was honest and hardworking, and a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend. Craig was a shining example of integrity and a true family man, and his calm demeanor, dry humor, and easy laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Craig is survived by his children, Curt Hasselschwert of Queens, New York, and Megan (Jason) Daugherty of Kansas City, Missouri; his sister, Karin (Kim) Weldy of Archbold, Ohio; his brother, Gary (Patty) Hasselschwert of Boston, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Keller and Maren Daugherty of Kansas City; brother-in-law, John (Beth) Curtzwiler of Defiance; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Jane; and his parents.
A celebration of Craig and Jane's lives will be held May 2 from 1-4 p.m. at Glendarin Golf Club in Angola, Indiana. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 29, 2020