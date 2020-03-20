|
|
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cynthia Ann Graf, 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacksonville, Fla., with her husband by her side.
She was born July 22, 1962, to Carl and Alice Heidepriem and grew up in Oakwood, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Sr., two sons, Michael Jr. and Ryan, and daughter, Victoria, all of Jacksonville; a sister, Chris Seemann of Napoleon, Ohio; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gregory.
A memorial is being planned for a later date in Oakwood.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 21, 2020