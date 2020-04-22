|
HUNTINGTON, Ind. - Dale W. Rice, 60, Huntington, went to be with his Lord Monday, April 20, 2020, at 2:12 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was a 1978 graduate of Blackford County High School, attended Manchester College, and graduated from Mid-America College of Funeral Service in 1981. He served his apprenticeship in Huntington under Bob Deal, then moved to Ohio where he later purchased the Rice Funeral Homes in Bryan and Sherwood and Hamilton, Ind. After selling those businesses he purchased Deal-Rice Funeral Homes- Huntington, Andrews and Roanoke. He attended New Hope United Brethren Church, was a member of Huntington Amity Lodge 483 F&AM, past master of Sherwood Lodge 620 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, Nickle Plate Road Historical & Technical Society, Roanoke Lions Club, and was a past board vice president of Huntington Humane Society. He had been a member of Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren and Bryan Lions Club. He was an avid collector and chaser of trains, enjoyed bowling, and a skilled handyman.
Dale was born October 20, 1959, in Muncie, a son of Francis C. and Patricia Ann (Dinkel) Rice. On August 31, 1980, he married his beloved wife of 39 years, Cindy Baughman in Defiance, Ohio. She survives in Huntington. Also surviving are a daughter, Monica Rice of McPherson, Kansas; brother, Doug Rice of Gaston; sister, Lisa Rice of Muncie; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Sharon Baughman of Lakeland, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Steve (Claudia) Baughman of Lakeland, Fla., and Tracy (Heather) Baughman of Temperance, Mich., and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard "Rick" Rice.
A drive-by visitation will be held Thursday, April 23 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, April 24, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Deal-Rice Funeral Home-Huntington Chapel and Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m.-noon at Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, Defiance, prior to the noon graveside service in Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Pastors Amos Rawley and Ben Polzen will officiate.
Preferred memorials are to New Hope United Brethren Church or Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E Washington St., Huntington, Ind. 46750.
Online condolences can be left at dealricefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 23, 2020