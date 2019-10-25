|
|
SHERWOOD - Dana R. "Doc" Welch, 84, of Sherwood, died at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Brookview Health Care Center, Defiance.
He was born in Grover Hill to the late James and Geneve (Wistner) Welch. On March 2, 1958, he married Flora Jean Porter, who survives.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Mary Sue) Welch of Libertyville, Ill., and Peter (Debi Beck) Welch of Norwalk, Ohio; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Robert "Pink" (Tiecha) Welch of Haviland, and George "Pike" Welch of Paulding; and one sister-in-law, Alberta Welch.
Dana was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy Dick" Welch; and three sisters, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Harold) Fry, Sarah "Jeannie" (Richard) Ferckle, and Rose Welch.
Dana was an Air Force veteran, having served 1968-1975. One year of that he served in Turkey. Dana had attended Defiance College for two years, and graduated from Bluffton College in 1957. He also graduated from United Theological Seminary in 1960. He was the former minister of the United Church of Christ in Bucyrus, Ohio; did humanitarian work in Thailand; and had a mission church in Portland, Oregon. Mr. Welch taught at the University of Nebraska, participated in the March on Washington in 1963, he was a world traveler, was a foster parent and he loved carousels.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Defiance, with Pastor Jim Brehler officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 26, 2019