Daniel Matthew Anderson, 75, Defiance, Ohio, succumbed to a longtime battle with cancer in the comfort of his own home; surrounded by his family on March, 13, 2020.
He was born November 25, 1944, to Loyd and Virga Anderson in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He graduated from Churubusco High School, Indiana, in 1963 and joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam era in Adis Ababa Ethiopia and in Libya, returning home in 1966. He retired from Ferro Corporation in Stryker, Ohio.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Evelyne (Crosser) "Evie" Anderson of 44 years; daughter, Tamala (Anderson) Brown and her husband, William; son, Christopher Anderson and his wife, Donia; daughter, Patricia Mays; son, Cletus Schindler and his wife, Kelly; daughter, Rhonda Taylor; sister, Clara Mitchell and her husband, Pete; sister, Anna Keirn; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Arizona and Barbara Anderson of Indiana; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Daniel was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a special friend to everyone.
Preceded in death were two daughters, Twilight Dawn and Danielle Christina; sisters and husbands, Ruby (Bob) Dial, and Mary (George) Fletcher; brothers and wives, James (Betty) Anderson, Carl (Alice) Anderson, John (Donna May) Anderson, Mark (Marge) Anderson, Emmett Anderson, Norman Anderson and Donald (Janet) Anderson; brother-in-law Lawrence Keirn; and seven nephews.
Daniel was a patriotic Army veteran who served in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He was one of the first AMVETS Post 1991 commanders in Defiance, Ohio, and served as a life member. He was also a Golden Eagle at Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372, a member of Continental American Legion Post 541 in Columbia City, Indiana, VFW Post 5582, and East Side Star Hose Co. 4.
He loved travel, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. Daniel was always there to help relatives and friends with any project or concern. He loved unconditionally with such a loving spirit.
A special thank you to the people at Elara Caring Hospice (especially Tina Fitzwater) for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude toward Schaffer Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home at 529 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, Ohio, and funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens at 29231 County Road 424 in Defiance, Ohio, where an Honor Guard service will be conducted by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, floor 4, New York, N.Y. 10006-3111; or can be made by donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 17, 2020