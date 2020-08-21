Daniel Hall

FITZGERALD, Ga. - Daniel Grear Hall, 77, Fitzgerald, Georgia, passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
His legacy... Dan was born January 30, 1943, to Acie and Lena (Bain) Hall. In 1961, he graduated from Auburn High School in Riner, Virginia, and immediately enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving for four years, where he obtained an advanced school diploma as an accredited electronic technician. All who knew Dan was aware of his love to "tinker" with old radios and TVs. He later worked at General Motors Powertrain for 31 years until his retirement in 1999.
His family... Dan leaves behind his wife, Alice, of 25 years, son, Danny Lee Hall; daughters, Tammy Jean Goble and Vickie Ann Goble; granddaughters, Angela Armstrong and Lena Goble; three great-grandchildren; his brother, Troy Hall; and his sister, Violet Croy. Dan will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A special "Thank You" to the staff at Brookview Nursing Home in Defiance for their loving care and support during his final days.
A time of gathering will be held at a later date by his family. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of generosity, please perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in Dan's memory. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
Gone....But never forgotten.