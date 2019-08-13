|
|
NAPOLEON - Daniel A. Hornish, 66, Napoleon, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born May 10, 1953, to D. Allen and Dorothy (Matson) Hornish in Defiance. On May 10, 2003, he married Mary (Medina) Hornish, who resides in Napoleon.
Daniel worked as an electrician at General Motors in Defiance for over 40 years, until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of UAW 211. Daniel loved taking trips to Las Vegas and other casinos. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, but his greatest love was spending time with his family and friends.
Daniel will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary Hornish of Napoleon; four sons, Ryan (Tonya) Hornish of Defiance, Jimmy (Alicia) Von Deylen of Holgate, Brad (Lisa) Hornish of Oakwood, and Kevin (Abby) Hornish of Oakwood; three daughters, Rita (Dale) Lambert of Napoleon, Helen (Todd) Fuller of Colton, Ohio, and Lynette (Jeff) McCord of Findlay. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers Ron (Vicki) Hornish of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tom (Suzanne) Hornish of Sammamish, Washington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda (Lytle) Hornish; and his niece, Tiffany (Hornish) Janzen.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sherman Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 14, 2019