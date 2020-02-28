|
|
Daniel Mack, 57, Defiance, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 12, 1962, to Howard and Marilyn (Coressel) Mack in Defiance, Ohio. Dan received his associate's degree from Northwest State Community College in electrical engineering. He was a member of Truth Tabernacle. Dan enjoyed woodworking and computers, and his greatest joy was being with his family and grandchildren.
Dan was proud of his children and their accomplishments, and he will be sadly missed by his son, Jason (Angela) Mack of Grabill, Indiana; two daughters, Jessica (David) Trevino and Kristan (Sam) Spangler, all of Defiance; and eight grandchildren, Aleyah, Jakob, Mackayla, Elijah, Grace, Chloe, Eliza and Astryd. He also leaves behind his sister, Patricia (David) Anderson; his brother, Ronald (Teresa) Mack, and twin brother, David (Becky) Mack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mack; and sister, Priscilla Mack.
Visitation will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Andrew Coressel officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be directed to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 28, 2020