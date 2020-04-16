Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Daniel Robert Rubio, 75, Defiance, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1944 in Robstown, Texas, to the late Domingo Robert Sr. and Guadelupe (Sanchez) Rubio. Daniel attended Hebron Ministries in Defiance. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing, landscaping, cooking for his family and friends, going to Spanish dances, and gardening. He loved spending time with his two dogs. Daniel was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Pascuala (Garza) Rubio of Defiance, his five children and several grandchildren.
Visitation and services will be private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 17, 2020
