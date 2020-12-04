Daniel E. Siler, 69, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born August 31, 1951, to the late Herman and Esther (Nagel) Siler in Defiance County, Ohio. On March 27, 2004 he married Peggy (Baker) Siler, who survives. Dan was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, and the Men's Bible Group. He worked his career at General Motors until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of Moose Lodge 2094, The Farm Bureau and Defiance Fish & Game, and an active member of The GWRRA, Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
Dan will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Peggy Baker Siler of Defiance; and his family, Kenneth Lee Siler, Dustin and Jayson Siler, Brandon (Kimmi) Floro, Damon Floro and Joey Floro; his sister, Arlene (Richard) Rozevink; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, David F. Siler; and his sister, Carolyn Ordway.
A private service will be held at Second Baptist Church in Defiance, with Rev. Jason Vandemark officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Dan had a spiritual gift of help, and has given to The PATH Center or Sarah's House in Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.