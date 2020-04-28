Home

Darrell Curtis


1938 - 2020
Darrell Curtis Obituary
HOLGATE - Darrell C. Curtis, 81, Holgate, died unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital. 
His Legacyâ€¦ Darrell was born May 10, 1938, to Merle and Mildred (Wright) Curtis in Winchester, Ind. He graduated from Holgate High School in 1957. On May 15, 1957, he enlisted with the United States Marines. On January 1, 1958, while on leave, he married Donna M. Eis in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. Darrell was in the maintenance department employed with Tenneco. He was a first responder, 22 years with the Holgate EMS and 30 years with the Holgate Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. Darrell was a member of the Holgate Lions Club for 26 years and volunteered with the Red Cross.
His Familyâ€¦ Darrell is survived by his wife, Donna, of 62 years; three daughters, Pamela S. (Bryan) Kynkor of Tampa, Fla., Laura Maddock of Mansfield, Ohio, and Christina (Steven) Nickels, Deshler; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Robert Eis and James B. Moore. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie K. Eis and Carol J. Moore.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ There will be a private family service on Friday, May 1, 2020, in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, with Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. There will be a Fireman's Last Alarm on the way to Cole Cemetery, Florida, Ohio.
Contributions in Darrell's memory can be made to South Joint Ambulance District or St. John Lutheran Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is assisting the family. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 29, 2020
