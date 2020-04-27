|
BELLEVUE - Darrell "Pete" Gerald Eberle, 85, Bellevue, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home, in Sandusky.
He was born May 31, 1934, in Holgate, to Ray and Freida (Huber) Eberle. He married Gertrude (Risner) on July 20, 1957, in Indiana, and she survives him.
Also surviving are four children, Cynthia Johnston, Raymond (Pam) Eberle, George (Jeanette) Eberle and Judy (Dan) Slosser, all of Bellevue; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Juanita (Frank) Schickney of Napoleon, and one brother, Keith (Marlene) Eberle of Defiance. Pete was very proud of his military family, including his brothers, children, grandchildren and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Freida; two sisters, Ethel Dietrick and Madeline Gilliland; five brothers, Don, Bob, Arthur, James and Nelson Eberle; paternal grandparents, Charles Eberle and Emma Rowdy; and maternal grandparents, John and Lucinda Cline.
Pete was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country in the Korean War, for which we are a grateful nation. He was a member of the Bellevue VFW, the American Legion Post 340 in Holgate, the Napoleon Masonic Lodge 301, and the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Bellevue.
A full time barber, working from his own barbershop in his home, Darrell also worked for Moore Business Forms in Fremont, retiring from both occupations in 1996 after 20 + years. He was also an auxiliary with the Ohio State Patrol and worked for a time in New Mexico as an agricultural inspector.
Pete's laugh, sense of humor and orneriness will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pete will be laid to rest in St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holgate, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Orr presiding. Military honors will be provided.
Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be considered to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Red Cross.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020