NAPOLEON - Dave Rohrbaugh, 65, Napoleon, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born November 28, 1954, in Napoleon, to the late Donald and Bonnie (Bachtol) Rohrbaugh. On November 4, 1983, he married Mary (Fiser) Rohrbaugh. Dave was a 1973 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, where he was a letterman in baseball and basketball. He worked for GM Powertrain in Defiance from 1973-2006. He then worked for Henry County Transportation System and drove bus for Napoleon Area Schools sporting events.
After playing several years of men's softball, Dave quickly learned he had a passion and patience for sports and helping others, which guided him into coaching and umpiring baseball at many levels. He mentored many athletes, as well as spent countless hours groundskeeping at the Napoleon High School baseball field. He was one of the founders of Napoleon Diamond Boosters, organized many baseball fundraisers and was instrumental in helping build the Napoleon football stadium. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and spent many hours with his new grandbaby, Ava. He looked forward to family vacations at Myrtle Beach and spent as much time as he could with them. He also loved taking his dogs, Buddy and Bailey, for adventures and watching Ohio State football.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Patrick (Lesley) Rohrbaugh, Christa (Mark) Burken and Sandy (Jason) Bostelman; grandchildren, Ava Rohrbaugh, Alan Bostelman and Clay, Chandler, Carter and Cameron Burken; siblings, Clyde (Darlene) Rohrbaugh and Amy (Rob) Labie; and in-laws, Tom (Lynne) Fiser and Linda (Gary) Altman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Dave's wishes were for any memorials to be made to Napoleon Diamond Boosters or CHP Hospice and can be mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
