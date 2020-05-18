PAULDING - David Adkins, 75, Paulding, Ohio, passed away May 17, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Chapmanville, W.Va., on January 10, 1945, to the late Tilman and Rhoda (Carter) Adkins. On August 10, 1968, he married Veronica "Bonnie" Holliday in Cleveland, Ohio, and began a family. David was a veteran of the United States Army and employed by General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1997. He was a devoted and longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio, and enjoyed tinkering with cars. David was known for being the kind of person who never met a stranger and could always be seen with a Dr. Pepper in his hand.
David is survived by his children, David (Ellie) Adkins of Defiance, Robert (Amanda) Adkins of Cecil and Elizabeth Scherer of Defiance; five siblings; and grandchildren, Kayne, Lilyann, Caleb, Leah and Edeyn.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica "Bonnie"; and son-in-law, Michael Scherer.
A funeral service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, Ohio 43512 on May 22, 2020, at noon with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Riverside Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that those attending maintain proper social distancing.
Flowers may be delivered to the church on May 22 from 8-10 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Defiance CHP Home Hospice Center. For additional information and to view David's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
He was born in Chapmanville, W.Va., on January 10, 1945, to the late Tilman and Rhoda (Carter) Adkins. On August 10, 1968, he married Veronica "Bonnie" Holliday in Cleveland, Ohio, and began a family. David was a veteran of the United States Army and employed by General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1997. He was a devoted and longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio, and enjoyed tinkering with cars. David was known for being the kind of person who never met a stranger and could always be seen with a Dr. Pepper in his hand.
David is survived by his children, David (Ellie) Adkins of Defiance, Robert (Amanda) Adkins of Cecil and Elizabeth Scherer of Defiance; five siblings; and grandchildren, Kayne, Lilyann, Caleb, Leah and Edeyn.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica "Bonnie"; and son-in-law, Michael Scherer.
A funeral service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, Ohio 43512 on May 22, 2020, at noon with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Riverside Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that those attending maintain proper social distancing.
Flowers may be delivered to the church on May 22 from 8-10 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Defiance CHP Home Hospice Center. For additional information and to view David's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.