Funeral services for David Adkins were held at Faith Baptist Church, Defiance, on May 22, 2020, at noon with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Vocalist was Paul Lambert. Burial with military honors was at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were David and Robert Adkins, Kayne Kennedy, Derrick Black, Caleb Adkins and Paul Lambert. To view David's full obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.