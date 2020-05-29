David Adkins
Funeral services for David Adkins were held at Faith Baptist Church, Defiance, on May 22, 2020, at noon with Pastor Mick Sobieck officiating. Vocalist was Paul Lambert. Burial with military honors was at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were David and Robert Adkins, Kayne Kennedy, Derrick Black, Caleb Adkins and Paul Lambert. To view David's full obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
MAY
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
