Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
FAYETTE - David F. Bost Jr., 55, Fayette, with his loving family by his side, passed away at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center Saturday afternoon, November 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
David was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on October 22, 1964. On November 30, 1996, he married Rosie Flores.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 22 years, along with his children, Matt Bost, Niki Canales, Blake (Brianna) Bost, Alec and Torri Bost; grandchildren, Braden and Asher Drenning, Claire and Braxton Bost, with another grandchild due in May; sister, Jodi Thomas; in-laws, Ed and Virginia (Flores) Grohoske; brother-in-law, Ray Flores; and sister-in-law, Lisa (Scott) Clausen; and a niece and nephews, along with many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel Flores.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Over the years he was employed by Sauder Woodworking, Gleason Construction, Crestline Paving and Excavating, Underground Utilities, and most recently, a technician at Engineering Services for the city of Toledo.
He will always be remembered by his infectious smile and he never left a goodbye without a big hug and kiss. He is joyously sitting in front row seats at every Buckeyes, Indians and Browns game.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider in David's memory: Fulton County Rainbow Hematology/Oncology, 725 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio 43567; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.
Online condolences may be made at wwwgrisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements and cremation services are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 20, 2019
