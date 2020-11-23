BRYAN - David Diaz Jr., 65, Bryan, Ohio, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Friday, November 20, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born March 12, 1955, to the late David Sr. and Angelina (Guzman) Diaz in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On July 11, 1997, he married Robin (Gilliland) Diaz, who resides in Bryan, Ohio. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. David loved to sing and play guitars, and he played in several local bands, He enjoyed garage sales and flea markets. Spending time with his family was always his priority.
David will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Robin Diaz of Bryan, Ohio; his children, David (Jen) Diaz III of Columbus, Ohio, Angie (Billy) Oliver of Houston, Texas, Deana (Rick) Thompson of Monroeville, Ind., Amanda Diaz of Defiance, and Lindy Diaz of Phoenix, Ariz.; and his stepchildren, Chris (Amy) McDonald of Defiance, Eric (Brittany) McDonald of Columbus, Ohio, and Lisa (Brian) Losekamp of Independence, Ky. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Diaz; and his sister, Evelyn Miller.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at both locations. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
