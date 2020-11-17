1/1
David Emmel
David W. Emmel, 69, Defiance, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born April 22, 1951, to the late Maynard and Mildred (Hohenberger) Emmel in Defiance, Ohio. He was a 1969 graduate of Defiance High School. On December 12, 1970, he married Betty (Shaffer) Emmel of Defiance.
Dave was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and a social member of VFW Post 3360. He worked for his brother at Emmel's Appliance Store for 40 years, and then ran his own store for 10 years. He later worked for McNaughton-McKay Electric Company.
David is survived by his loving wife, Betty Emmel of Defiance; his daughter, Carrie (Mike) Deming; his son, Kevin Emmel; two granddaughters, Ireland and Morgan Deming; and his brother, Larry (Joni) Emmel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barb Yandow and Jane Emmel.
Honoring David's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. The family will have a private service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
