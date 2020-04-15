Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for David Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Meyer


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Meyer Obituary
David W. Meyer, 66, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 18, 1953, in Napoleon, to Walter and Norma (Wachtman) Meyer. On June 12, 1982, he married Christine Duerk at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. David retired from General Motors after 43 years. He also was a farmer and loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed time with his family.
David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine; children, Lisa (Bob) McBroom, Miki (Joseph) Garcia, Lindsay (Tyler) Stiriz and Erin (Shane Mack) Meyer; grandchildren, Luke, Sean, Diana, Chris, Katie, Cole, Abagail, Alanna, Brayden, Brady and Carter; and siblings, Denise Meyer, Diane (Bob) Haller and Roger Meyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Meyer.
Due to the safeguards concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made the St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the family. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -