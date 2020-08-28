NAPOLEON - David Murel Naveau, 59, rural Napoleon, Ohio, passed away August 27, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon, on September 3, 1960, to Murel and Betty (Behnfeldt) Naveau. David was a 1979 graduate of Napoleon High School. He enjoyed collecting and working on John Deere tractors. David also enjoyed tractor shows and working on model airplanes.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; siblings, Robin Naveau, Larry (Laurie) Naveau and Randy Naveau; niece, Holly (Jason) Nicely; and nephews, Andrew (Aimee) Naveau and Todd (Hannah) Naveau; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Murel.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Napoleon Township.
Memorial contributions may be made the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.