FORT WAYNE - David L. Parker, 78, Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, where he was a resident.
David was born November 30, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of the late Dallas and Nellie (Bristol) Parker. He was a 1959 graduate of Mark Center High School. He served in the Ohio National Guard. David married Peggy J. Parent on June 5, 1965, in Sherwood, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2007. David was a civil engineer technician for the United States Department of Agriculture for over 40 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Open Bible Church. David was a master gardener and took great pride in his woodcarving creations.
Surviving are his two children, Stephen Parker of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Carol (Kevin) Melchi of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two stepgrandchildren, James Melchi and Jacob Melchi; one great-stepgrandson, Owen Melchi; and one brother, Donald Parker of Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; one son, Timothy Parker.
There will be no public visitation hours. Graveside funeral services for David L. Parker will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Sherwood Cemetery, with Pastor George Alley officiating. There will be no public visitation hours. We strongly suggest that everyone honor social distancing and proper etiquette for the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have recently been ill or have underlying conditions, the family suggests you extend your condolences through a different method.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Open Bible Church building fund. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.