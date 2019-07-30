|
KENTWOOD, Mich. - David E. Roth, 75, Kentwood, Mich., went to be in the loving arms of his Lord on March 2, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. His parents, Cleo and Ruby Roth, and brother, Duan Roth, preceded him in death. He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Cindy; children, Jeffrey (Michelle) Roth and James (Stacey) Roth; grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Ashley, Jeremy, Jordan, Camden, Lindsay and Addison; brother, Lynn Roth; and many other family members.
After serving in the Air Force, he started his career in sales and management with different moving and storage van lines, including North American Van Lines, Allied Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines in Fort Wayne, Ind.; Chicago, Ill.; Houston, Texas; and Minneapolis, Minn. He also managed country clubs in North Carolina and Fort Wayne, Indiana, and managed a pro shop in Alto, Mich. Dave loved being with his family, playing golf, fishing and was known as "The BBQ Master" for his grilling.
The family invites family and friends to attend a Celebration of Life luncheon at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Ohio, Saturday, August 3, 2019, starting at 12:30 p.m., after a veteran's burial service at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 31, 2019