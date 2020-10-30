HICKSVILLE - David "Clarence" Vaughn Sr., 83, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Clarence was born May 24, 1937, in Bell County, Kentucky, the son of Frank and Viola (Phipps) Vaughn. Clarence married Margaret "Peggy" Coil on September 16, 1962, in the Methodist Church in Melrose, Ohio. He worked at GM Powertrain in Defiance, Ohio, for 27 years, retiring in 1994. Clarence was an assistant Boy Scout leader and assisted with 4-H, specifically horses. He also enjoyed raising horses for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, David Vaughn Jr. and Della Osmun; five grandchildren, Darren (Jamie) Osmun, Dylan (Rachael) Osmun, Dara (Kent) Brown, Delaney (Jeff) Stark and Drake Osmun; eight great-grandchildren, Connor Osmun-Shook, Carter Brown, Rhiley Osmun, Aleah Osmun, Bentley Osmun, Emmett Stark, Jarvis Stark and Royce Osmun; two sisters and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Vaughn; and siblings, Lavona, Ann, Treva, Bill, Don, John and Faye.
There will be a private family memorial service, with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Clarence to make memorial contributions to Crippled Children and Adults Society, P.O Box 154 Hicksville, Ohio 43526; or a charity of the donor's choice
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
